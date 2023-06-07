Drive Stumble 7-6 as Brooklyn Walks It off in the Ninth

Greenville Drive (29-24) starter Isaac Coffey allowed his first runs since May 12 as his scoreless-inning streak came to an end at 18 innings Wednesday morning, as the Drive stumbled in Brooklyn, relinquishing a 5-2 lead before ultimately falling 7-6 to the Brooklyn Cyclones (23-29) on a walk-off single in the bottom ninth.

The Cyclones got to Coffey early as Omar De Los Santos and William Lugo chipped in RBI-singles to left field in the first and third, giving the Cyclones an early 2-0 lead.

The Drive answered in the fourth thanks to a five-run inning which began with Bryan Gonzalez scoring from third on a balk by Cyclones pitcher Joander Suarez. With one out and Tyler Miller on third, Nick Decker - the hero in game one Tuesday - knocked an RBI-double off the right field wall knotting the game at 2-2.

Later in the inning with the bases load, Max Ferguson went down on strikes but an errant throw from Brooklyn catcher Drake Osborn on a pickoff attempt at third allowed Nick Decker to score, giving the Drive a 3-2 lead. Eddinson Paulino doubled on a fly to right field giving, clearing the bases, allowing Alex Erro and Kier Meredith to score to boost the Drive lead to 5-2.

Coffey commanded the mound from there shutting down the Cyclones in the fourth and fifth before giving way to reliever Maceo Campbell in the sixth. Campbell seemed to be in control allowing a walk but nabbing two strikeouts before hitting Cyclones batter Mateo Gil. Extending the inning proved to be a detriment as the the ensuing batter Drake Osborn smacked a line drive home run over the left field, knotting the game at 5-5.

Campbell was relived by Casey Cobb in the seventh who'd relinquish a homer to the second batter he faced, Kevin Parada, giving Brooklyn their first lead of the series at 6-5. But a resilient Drive fought back in the eighth, as Erro sent a sacrifice fly out to right field allowing Tyler Miller to score from third and knot the game back up at 6-6.

But unlike the previous night, there would be ninth inning heroics as the Drive were sent down in order, providing the Cyclones with a chance to be heroes in the bottom of the ninth. They'd do just that, picking up four straight singles off reliever Alex Hoppe with the final one scoring Drake Osborn to give the Cyclones a 7-6 victory.

The Drive (Boston Red Sox) return to action tomorrow against the Brooklyn Cyclones (New York Mets) for a 7 p.m. first pitch in Brooklyn. Series currently stands 1-1.

