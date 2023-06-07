Decker Plays Hero as Drive Notch 5-3 Victory in Brooklyn

Nick Decker had not hit a home run in 60 days, since he launched one on his first at bat of the year against Rome on April 7. It'd be another 72 at bats before he'd smack another. This time it'd be exactly what the Greenville Drive (29-23) needed Tuesday night.

Decker, facing a 0-1 count, connected on a pitch just over the heart of the plate, driving a deep ball over the right field wall for a two-run shot that gave the Drive a 5-3 lead in the top of the ninth. Decker's heroics bolstered the Drive to the series opening victory over the Brooklyn Cyclones (22-29), pushing them to a share of first place in the South Atlantic League South Division.

The Drive received a solid effort on the mound as well from newcomer and southpaw, Dalton Rogers, who made his third start in Drive uniform Tuesday night. He was perfect through 3.1 innings before relinquishing a single in the fourth. He worked out of a bases loaded jam in the fourth as well before ultimately finishing the night after the fifth inning.

He allowed just two hits, three walks and picked up four strikeouts before giving way to another Drive newcomer in Brock Bell.

With Rogers cruising, the Drive found themselves unable to plate a runner until the fourth. With runners on the corners, Miguel Ugueto notched his first triple of the year over the center fielder's head allowing Bryan Gonzalez and Tyler Miller to score to give the Drive a 2-0 lead.

Later in the inning with two outs and runners on the corner again, Decker knocked in his first RBI of the game on a hard hit ball to right that came up just shy of being a homer. He'd settle for the double but give the Drive a 3-0 lead.

Bell started off his relief effort fine in the sixth before the seventh became a little hairy for the newly called up reliever. With two outs and two men on, Alex Ramierz got enough of Bell's breaking ball to slap a three-run homer to left, knotting the game up at 3-3. He'd pick up the final out of the inning, finishing the night allowing three runs on four hits while picking up a strikeout, before being relieved by Nathan Landry in the eighth.

Decker's fireworks in the ninth gave the Drive the lead for good, as Landry and reliever Joey Stock combined for the final outs of the game, fanning all three Brooklyn batters in the ninth giving the Drive the 5-3 win.

The Drive (Boston Red Sox) return to action tomorrow against the Brooklyn Cyclones (New York Mets) for an 11 a.m. first pitch in Brooklyn. The Drive currently lead the six-game series, 1-0.

