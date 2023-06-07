Seymour Blasts Three-Run Homer, Hot Rods Back over .500
June 7, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release
Bowling Green, Kentucky - Bob Seymour launched a three-run homer and J.J. Goss allowed just one run over 5.1 innings, powering the Bowling Green Hot Rods (25-24) to a convincing 7-2 win over the Winston-Salem Dash (28-23) on Wednesday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
The Dash collected their first run in the top of the first against Hot Rods starter Goss. Terell Tatum led-off with a single, moved up to second on a walk, and made it to third on a fielder's choice. With D.J. Gladney at first, he stole second, allowing Tatum to score on the throw to make it 1-0.
Bowling Green answered back in the bottom of the second off Winston-Salem starter Kohl Simas. Kameron James doubled and scored on an RBI single from Nick Schnell to tie the game, 1-1. In the bottom of the fourth, Seymour reached first on a fielding error by shortstop Taishi Nakawake, and was plated on an RBI double by James to make it a 2-1 ballgame.
The Hot Rods opened it up against Simas in the bottom of the fifth. Brock Jones walked and Willy Vasquez doubled to put runners on second and third. Seymour scored both runners on a three-run homer over the right field wall to hand Bowling Green a 5-1 lead.
In the bottom of the seventh, Bowling Green increased their lead against Winston-Salem reliever Everhett Hazelwood. Vasquez singled and scored on a two-run home run off the bat of Nick Schnell to put the Hot Rods up 7-1. Bowling Green reliever Alfredo Zarraga let up a run in the top of the eighth, but Kyle Whitten shut down Winston-Salem in the ninth to push Bowling Green to a 7-2 win.
Goss (3-2) earned the victory, spinning 5.1 innings while allowing one run on two hits, four walks, and six strikeouts. Simas (4-3) collected the loss, letting up five runs (four earned) on five hits, two walks, and seven strikeouts over 5.0 innings.
The Hot Rods and the Dash play game three of a six-game series on Thursday with first pitch set for 6:35 PM CT. Bowling Green is starting RHP Ben Peoples (2-3, 3.35), while Winston-Salem is rolling out RHP Jonathan Cannon (4-1, 2.84)
Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv or listening through the MiLB First Pitch App, tuning into Talk 104.1 FM and 930 AM WKCT, or visiting https://www.milb.com/bowling-green/fans/audio-listen-live.
