Wednesday Night's Game Between Shuckers and M-Braves Postponed

BILOXI, MS - Wednesday night's series opener between the Biloxi Shuckers and Mississippi Braves has been postponed due to unplayable grounds from a popup shower in the afternoon. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader at some point during the home stand.

Fans with tickets to Wednesday's games can exchange them for any remaining Shuckers' regular season game in 2021. Tickets can be exchanged at the box office during normal business hours.

Biloxi is now set to open their series against the Mississippi Braves on Thursday night at 6:35 pm. It's Egg Bowl Night with a raffle for two tickets to the 2021 Egg Bowl, along with a raffle for a signed Ethan Small baseball and a signed Thomas Dillard baseball. Additionally, 2021 Olympic Silver Medalist Brittney Reese is set to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. It's also City of Ocean Springs Night and Double Play Thursday presented by Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker108 with $2 Yuengling drafts, $2 hot dogs, $2 sodas and $3 draft beer specials.

Individual tickets for every 2021 Shuckers' home game are on sale online and promotions for August and September can be found here. Flex plans and group outings for the remainder of the season are available by calling 228-233-3465 and selecting Option 3.

