David Fry Promoted to Triple-A Nashville

BILOXI, MS - In a pair of roster moves ahead of Wednesday night's game, David Fry has been promoted from the Biloxi Shuckers to Triple-A Nashville and infielder Gabriel Garcia has been activated from the development list, the Milwaukee Brewers announced on Wednesday.

In 75 games with the Shuckers in 2021, Fry slashed .248/.341/.447 with 15 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 41 RBI. At the time of his promotion, Fry led the team in slugging percentage and runs scored with 41 and was tied for the team lead in home runs.

Garcia rejoins the Shuckers after appearing in 31 games with Biloxi this season, slashing .214/.285/.384 with seven doubles, four home runs and 12 RBI.

Biloxi begins their series against the Mississippi Braves on Wednesday night at 6:35 pm. RHP Justin Bullock is set to take the mound for the Shuckers opposite M-Braves' RHP Alan Rangel. The game can be heard locally on Cruisin' WGCM AM 1240/FM 100.9 and can be seen on MiLB.TV.

