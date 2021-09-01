Biloxi's Home Stand Continues against Mississippi Braves

September 1, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - After the start of their series was delayed by a day, the Biloxi Shuckers will continue their penultimate home stand with five games against the Mississippi Braves from Wednesday, September 1 through Sunday, September 5.

Wednesday, September 1 at 6:35 pm: Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union

- Discounted tickets available for all active and retired military personnel with valid military ID

Thursday, September 2 at 6:35 pm: Egg Bowl Night & City of Ocean Springs Night & Double Play Thursday presented by Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker108

- 2021 Olympic Silver Medalist Brittney Reese set to throw out the ceremonial first pitch

- Fans in attendance can enter to win a signed Ethan Small baseball or signed Thomas Dillard baseball

- Raffle for two tickets to the 2021 Egg Bowl during the game

- Celebration of the City of Ocean Springs

- $2 Yuengling, $2 hot dogs, $2 sodas & $3 draft beer specials

Friday, September 3 at 6:35 pm: First Responders & Frontline Workers Night presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors and Post Game Fireworks presented by Pine Belt Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center

- Post Game fireworks after the conclusion of the Shuckers game against the M-Braves

- First Responders and Front-Line workers will be at the game after receiving donated tickets

- New Biloxi Fire Chief Nicholaus Geiser will throw out the ceremonial first pitch

Saturday, September 4 at 6:35 pm: Wine Tumbler Giveaway sponsored by Beau Rivage

- The first 1,000 ticketed fans will receive a Shuckers wine tumbler as they enter the ballpark.

Sunday, September 5 at 5:05 pm: Suicide Prevention Awareness Game & Bark In The Park & Family Fun Day Sunday

- The first 250 ticketed fans will receive a 'Strike Out the Stigma' T-Shirt

- Pregame speaking event from suicide prevention advocate Theresa Danko

- Fans can bring their dog to the ballpark when they purchase a $7 berm ticket.

- Sunday Fun Day Packages available, starting at $15/ticket. Minimum four tickets required for Fun Day Packs.

- Fun Day Packages include a reserved level ticket and a voucher for chips, a soda or water and a hot dog.

- Post-game catch on the field

Individual tickets for every 2021 Shuckers' home game are on sale online and promotions for September can be found here. Flex plans and group outings for the remainder of the season are available by calling 228-233-3465 and selecting Option 3.

