Lookouts Sweep Doubleheader

September 1, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







The Chattanooga Lookouts swept the Birmingham Barons in today's doubleheader, winning the first game 3-2 and the second game 7-3. Chattanooga is now two games back of Birmingham and 3.5 games behind Montgomery for a playoff spot.

In the first game the Lookouts used a three-run second inning to down the Barons. In that inning, TJ Hopkins hit a RBI single tie the game at one. The team took the lead on a wild pitch and made it 3-1 on a Chuckie Robinson groundout.

Starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft only allowed two runs in five innings. Matt Pidich and Daniel Duarte each threw a scoreless inning in relief.

In game two, which was a continuation of a suspended game, the Lookouts scored two early runs and scored five in the fifth to put away the Barons. Byrd Tenerowicz and Wilson Garcia each hit home runs in the win. Randy Wynne was lights out for the team, the righty only allowed two hits in five innings.

Tomorrow the team continues its quest for the playoffs. Game time for Thirsty Thursday is at 7:15 with gates opening at 6:00.

