Wednesday's Series Opener Postponed Due to Unplayable Grounds

BILOXI, MS - Tonight's series opener against the Biloxi Shuckers at MGM Park has been postponed due to unplayable grounds at MGM Park. The game will be made up as part of a to-be-determined doubleheader later in the series.

The series opener is now scheduled for Thursday night at MGM Park, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 pm. The M-Braves will be playing their first game in nine days (8/24 vs. Pensacola), while Biloxi will play their first game in five days (8/27 vs. Rocket City). The M-Braves lead Montgomery by 5.5 games and Birmingham by 6.0 games with 17 to play for a postseason spot in the overall Double-A South standings. The magic number is 16.Â

The Mississippi Braves will host their final homestand, September 7-12, against the Montgomery Biscuits at Trustmark Park. The homestand will feature the last Thirsty Thursday of 2021, Drew Waters Statue Giveaway, Kid's Backpack Giveaway, First Responders and Military Appreciation Night on September 11, and Post-Game Fireworks. For a complete list of promotions and to purchase tickets, visit mississippibraves.com, or call 888-BRAVES4.

