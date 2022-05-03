Weather Postpones FredNats at Hillcats

LYNCHBURG, VA - The May 3rd series opener betweent FredNats and Lynchburg Hillcats has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Thursday, May 5th beginning at 4 pm.

The teams will meet to open the series with a single game Wednesday, May 4th at 6:30 pm. Fredericksburg has a 7-2 road record this year and is coming off of five win in six games at Kannapolis April 19-24. The meeting will be the first of the season for the FredNats and Hillcats. RHP Bryan Caceres (2-1, 7.07 ERA) is expected to get the Game 1 start for the FredNats.

