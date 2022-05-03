Royals and Angels Put on Show in North Charleston Recreation Youth Game

May 3, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Charleston RiverDogs News Release









North Charleston Recreation Angels and Royals

(Charleston RiverDogs) North Charleston Recreation Angels and Royals(Charleston RiverDogs)

Charleston, SC - In the resumption of the youth baseball game interrupted by gunfire at North Charleston's Pepperhill Park last week, the North Charleston Recreation Angels took down the Royals by an 8-2 score at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park on Tuesday evening. The teams played two innings prior to the start of the Charleston RiverDogs-Fayetteville Woodpeckers Carolina League contest.

The teams arrived at the park at approximately 4:30 p.m. and warmed up on the field while interacting with members of both teams. The game began at 5:00 and lasted for one hour as baseball fans from the community cheered them on. Members of the 15U softball team that was practicing in the park during the incident were also in attendance.

Following the contest, the teams enjoyed a picnic in Murray's Mezzanine courtesy of Major League Baseball, Senator Tim Scott and the RiverDogs. Boston Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. sent a video message that was played on the video board at The Joe. In addition, Whit Merrifield of the Kansas City Royals, participated in a Zoom call with members of the three teams. The Tampa Bay Rays, MLB affiliate of the RiverDogs, sent hats for the children.

Individual tickets to all home games are still available. Season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are already available at riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS). The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.