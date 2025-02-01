Wave Struggles Against Red Hot Blast Saturday Night In Milwaukee

February 1, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Milwaukee Wave's Ian Bennett versus Baltimore Blast's Juan Pereira

Milwaukee, WI- The last time the Baltimore Blast lost this season was in Milwaukee at Panther Arena on December 20th, 2024. A 5-4 decision that went in favor of the host Wave. For the second time this season, these two historic franchises would meet on the legendary black turf, ultimately with the Blast evening the season series with a 9-3 result.

"Credit to Baltimore, and Coach Bascome on tonight's performance," reflected Coach Giuliano Oliviero. "Definitely not our best performance tonight, but credit to the Baltimore blast; we have some new guys that maybe don't know what the rivalry is like between the two organizations. Tonight there were too many players, with bad gamest and, you know, I'll throw myself in there too. I feel like, David Bascome on the Baltimore side did a better job than me, so if I can own it, I hope our players can own it and you know what, our goal is to learn from it and come back stronger next weekend."

Baltimore jumped out to 3-0 lead early with goals from Bruno Henrique (Juan Pereira), Patrick Thompson (Bruno Henrique), Juan Pereira (Jesus Pacheco)

Breno Oliviera would register Milwaukee's first tally midway into the second half, but a short lived rally as Baltimore scored the next 3 goals once again, with tally's from Jairo Guevara (Chad Poarch), Bruno Henrique, and Wellington Bramusse (Elton De Oliviera).

Milwaukee would get their second of the evening through, Javier Steinwascher (Kyle Crain). But once again, Baltimore would score the next 3 through, Chad Poarch (Jonatas Melo), Jamie Thomas, and Juan Pereria (Jonatas Melo).

Milwaukee would get one goal back with 00.4 seconds remaining on the clock, through Robbie Williamson.

Final Score: Milwaukee Wave 3, Baltimore Blast 9.

The Wave prepare for a trip to Washington to visit the Tacoma Stars Saturday at 8:05pm CT at the access ShowWare Center.

The Wave return home Saturday night February 15 at 6:05pm for a match against the Texas Outlaws. It's the annual Roc'N Pink Night in support of breast cancer research and support. Do some good and bid on your favorite players Roc'N Pink game worn jersey that will help local breast cancer organizations. The first 500 fans in attendance get a Roc'N Pink T-Shirt plus organizations will be on hand handing out information and more.

