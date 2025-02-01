Comets Welcome Improved Harrisburg Heat

February 1, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets News Release







The Kansas City Comets (7-1-2) are looking for their third straight win on Sunday when they welcome the Harrisburg Heat (2-6-1) to Silverstein Eye Centers Field.

The Comets are coming off back-to-back victories. They beat Chihuahua last weekend 5-2 behind big defensive performances before an uncharacteristic performance away to the Dallas Sidekicks, where it took three goals in the final 2:35 to turn a loss into a regulation win.

Nacho Flores was the hero in Thursday's win in Dallas with a goal as the sixth attacker and the game-winner. Nicolau Neto picked up his first win of the season after stepping in for Phillip Ejimadu in the last 2:24 of the contest.

KC has been outshot in three of the past four games, yet their only defeat in that timeframe was when they narrowly outshot San Diego.

While leading scorer Rian Marques has been held goalless the last couple games, the team has benefitted from others stepping up. Zach Reget has returned to the scoresheet with a goal in each of the last two games, including the late equalizer against Dallas.

One new spark that has risen to the occasion has been Nathan Durdle. The rookie out of Columbia College has taken full advantage of his opportunity with three goals in the last two games.

The Comets are hoping to keep up with the top half of the playoff standings. Currently fourth with 23 points, the Comets are looking to stay within striking distance of a top-two seed as they trail Chihuahua by five points with two games in hand.

The Comets have won all 11 meetings with the Heat, with a 7-0 record at Cable Dahmer Arena. They will meet again in Harrisburg for a back-to-back on Feb. 22 and 23.

The Opponent

Harrisburg is in the playoff hunt for the first time in years under head coach Pat Healey, entering just two points removed from Dallas this weekend for the No. 8 seed in the playoffs.

The Heat have some veteran firepower, including ex-Comet forwards Dominic Francis and Mike Da-Silva. Francis hit the 200-point milestone last weekend and has 11 goals this season. Da-Silva has had a solid start as well in his Harrisburg return, contributing four goals and nine assists.

After scoring five times in 2023-24, veteran forward Joey Tavernese is fourth in the MASL with 14 goals this season. Tavernese is nearing 300 regular-season points in his MASL career, currently sitting with 293.

They are managed defensively by Hugo Silva, who is back with Harrisburg for the first time since 2018. The Brazilian goalkeeper is fifth in the MASL with 102 saves.

Harrisburg is 2-1 when outshooting opponents with both wins against Texas and Dallas, losing to Baltimore. Sunday's visitors will be coming from a quick turnaround as they play Saturday evening in St. Louis.

Tickets for Sunday's contest are available at kccomets.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from February 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.