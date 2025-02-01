St. Louis Ambush Put the Heat to Harrisburg

February 1, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

St. Louis Ambush forward Axel Chakounte vs. the Harrisburg Heat

St. Charles, Missouri - The St. Louis Ambush won their second consecutive game when they defeated the Harrisburg Heat 12-7 at The Family Arena. The win improved the Ambush to 4-9-0 on the season, while the Heat dropped to 2-7-1.

The first quarter would see only one goal, scored by Franck Tayou in the second minute, to give the Ambush a 1-0 lead.

St. Louis increased the lead to 2-0 in the third minute when Jeff Michaud scored on the run off a pass from Robert Kristo. Noe Favila answered less than a minute later for Harrisburg, followed by an Ambush goal from James Thomas 43 seconds later to make it a 3-1 affair. Favila struck again in the thirteenth minute, charging toward the goal in time to score at the goal mouth off a pass from Malcolm Harris. St. Louis enjoyed 3-2 lead at halftime.

St. Louis began the third period with Eduardo "Pollo" Cortes in goal. Harrisburg knotted the score just 36 seconds into the second half when Joshua Dimatteo found the back of the net. The Ambush regained the lead 18 seconds later when Duduca Carvalho was able to beat Heat goalkeeper Hugo Silva. Louie Perez put the Ambush up 5-3 with his first career goal, then Tayou nailed his second of the contest in the seventh minute to make it 6-3. Perez was sent to the penalty box for holding, resulting in a penalty kick for the Heat. Harris made good on the opportunity, shaving the Ambush lead to 6-4. Tayou completed the hat trick with 10 seconds left in the quarter to give St. Louis a three-goal lead heading into the final frame.

A flurry of goals marked the start of the fourth quarter, with each team scoring twice in less than a minute. Adriano Dos Santos and Dimatteo scored for Harrisburg, while Thomas tallied his second and Tayou posted his fourth for St. Louis, to make it a 9-6 duel. The Ambush went on a power play in the tenth minute when Dimatteo was sent to the sin bin for tripping. They wasted no time using the man advantage as Carvalho scored his second to give the home team double digits (10-6). Lucas Almeida scored in the twelfth minute for St. Louis and Harrisburg answered just over a minute later for Harrisburg for an 11-7 score. The home team got one more for good measure when Raphael Araujo scored in the fourteenth minute for a final score of 12-7.

Next up, the Ambush host the San Diego Sockers next Saturday, February 8, 2025 at 6:05 p.m. CT at The Family Arena.

