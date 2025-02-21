Wave Roll West in Search of Victory; Saturday at San Diego, Monday at Empire

Milwaukee Wave on defense

After a rare and heartbreaking overtime loss at home last week, the 7-time champion Milwaukee Wave hit the road and head west for a pair of games; Saturday night at San Diego and then Monday afternoon at Empire.

"We know it's not going to be easy but we also know we have a talented group of guys," said Milwaukee Wave Assistant Coach Tenzin Rampa. "We're looking to have a big rebound performance after our last game but we have to play smart and minimize mistakes; against both teams."

The San Diego Sockers went on a 10-game winning streak before it was snapped by Kansas City Friday, February 7; since then, they took down St. Louis in overtime and split a home and away series with Chihuahua last weekend. They are ranked 2nd in the standings; the Wave are ranked 5th.

"San Diego has shown a level of consistency this season like no other," added Rampa. "Historically the Sockers are very successful; but so are we! That's something the coaching staff has been working really hard on this week; reminding ourselves that we are in fact a championship caliber team, we just need to rise to the occasion and take care of business one game at a time."

Milwaukee Wave at San Diego Sockers, Saturday, February 22, 9:05pm CT from Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California.

GAME NOTES

Watch the game with a Paramount Plus subscription on CBS Sports Goalzo Network. Replay will be available 24-hours after via MASLtv on YouTube.

Milwaukee Wave at Empire Strykers, Monday, February 24, 1:30pm CT from Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.

That game will also be available to watch with a Paramount Plus subscription. The replay will be available the next day via MASLtv on YouTube.

The Milwaukee Wave return home Sunday, March 2 at 4:05pm CT to take on the rival Kansas City Comets in the Wave to the Past game. We'll recognize Milwaukee Wave stars from the past, make a very special announcement in regards to Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero PLUS a postgame party with players and alumni at the Ambassador Hotel after the game!

Get tickets and more information at MilwaukeeWave.com.

