Comets Visit Harrisburg for Back-To-Back

The Kansas City Comets (10-1-2) will spend the weekend in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as they play on back-to-back days for the first time this season against the Harrisburg Heat (2-10-1) on Saturday and Sunday.

This weekend, the Comets will see an end to one of two streaks. First, their 11-game winning streak against Harrisburg will be put to the test, having never lost against the Heat in the modern iteration of both franchises. Second, the Comets hope to end a streak of 11 back-to-backs without sweeping.

The Comets last one on back-to-back days in 2021. KC opened the 2021-22 season with a road win in St. Louis before a home opener victory against the Ambush in a Friday-Saturday doubleheader.

Since then, the Comets have gone 11 straight back-to-backs without completing wins in both legs. They have split nine back-to-back trips and lost both games on two occasions.

A three-game homestand helped the Comets to extend MASL's longest winning streak, which now sits at five games. They are still looking for more consistency and find a smoother rhythm.

In KC's latest win against St. Louis last week, the Comets jumped ahead 3-0 lead before a 40-minute goal drought. The Comets's offense eventually snapped back to life in the fourth quarter to take the 8-5 victory.

The Comets are 3-1-1 away from home this year with a pair of road wins in St. Louis in November and December before beating Dallas last month. They suffered losses with second-half letdowns against Milwaukee in December and San Diego in January.

Rian Marques is among the top MASL performers this season with 38 points from 26 goals and a league-leading 18 assists. Chad Vandegriffe also leads the league with 47 blocks.

The Comets are without midfielders Lusas Sousa (knee) and Marcel Berry (lower leg; season-ending injury) this weekend. Defender Lesia Thetsane (ankle) is doubtful while Guerrero Pino (illness) is probable.

While 11-0 all-time against the Heat, the Comets have only visited Harrisburg on four previous occasions and won each by no fewer than four goals. This weekend will conclude the season series, which KC has a 1-0 edge on after their 8-4 win last month at Cable Dahmer Arena.

The Opponent

The Heat are fishing for points wherever they can find them, which includes two matches this weekend with the Comets. Harrisburg will conclude their three-game homestand this weekend against KC.

Harrisburg is coming from a 5-2 loss against Utica City on Thursday night. The Comets will want to capitalize on a Harrisburg team playing three times in four days.

Harrisburg is 1-4-0 on home turf, led by Joey Tavernese's 16 goals, followed by Dominic Francis's 11. Former Comet Mike Da-Silva leads the Heat in assists, racking up 13 in 14 games.

The Heat are also dealing with some injury concerns. Gavin Taylor (leg) is out while Andrea DiSomma (ankle) and Grant Glorioso (head) are questionable.

After this weekend, the Comets return home for a playoff rematch against Utica City FC on Saturday, March 1. Be sure to get your tickets for the celebrity extravaganza at kccomets.com/tickets.

