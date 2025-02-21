Strykers' Orozco Named MASL Goalkeeper of the Week

February 21, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Empire Strykers News Release







Ontario, Calif. - The Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) has recognized Empire Strykers backstop Brian Orozco for his heroics during week 12 of the 2024-25 regular season, naming the Guatemalan American MASL Goalkeeper of the Week. After putting in a strong shift between the sticks to help his side draw with the mighty Baltimore Blast, Orozco sent the home crowd into a frenzy by scoring the golden goal early on in overtime.

San Diego's Cesar Cerda was named MASL Defensive Player of the Week, and Chihuahua's Jorge Ríos received MASL Offensive Player of the Week honors.

On Sunday, February 16, Empire and Baltimore finished level at 3-3, with Brian Orozco guarding the net for 47 of the 60 minutes. Then, less then three minutes into the additional period, the Southern California native created a memorable moment for the 3,812 in attendance. After receiving the ball from teammate Andy Reyes, he drove across the midfield stripe on the right and released a wicked shot that dipped just enough to find the upper left-hand corner and leave opposition netminder Julian Rodriguez without a chance.

Having defeated hosts Texas Outlaws 10-1 on Thursday evening, Orozco and company next host the Milwaukee Wave on Monday, February 24. Tickets are available.

