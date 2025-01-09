Wave Gear up for Showdown against Outlaws Saturday Night in Texas.

After slipping and sliding through Kansas City last week only to be postponed to March 14, the 7-time champion Milwaukee Wave are eager to hit the turf and head to Texas to take on the Outlaws Saturday night at 7:05pm at Mesquite Arena.

"They (Outlaws) are a young team and continually get better each game," said Milwaukee Wave Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero. "This game on Saturday is going to come down to our approach; both physically and mentally. We know there are no easy games in this league especially away from home."

The Wave last played on New Year's Eve Tuesday, December 31, 2024 against Dallas at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The Outlaws last played Sunday, January 5, 2025 against the Harrisburg Heat. Texas was scheduled to take on Dallas Wednesday, January 8 but because of severe weather that game was also postponed.

"Despite the postponement in KC and not seeing an actually game in almost two weeks now, we(Wave) have continued to work hard and push each other during practice," exclaimed Oliviero. "Everyone knows their roles and responsibilities on the team; if we can transfer those to the game field collectively as a group we'll be just fine Saturday night."

Milwaukee Wave at Texas Outlaws - Saturday, January 11, 7:05pm CT from Mesquite Arena in Mesquite, Texas.

Watch the game LIVE! and for FREE! via MASLtv on YouTube.

The Milwaukee Wave return home Saturday, January 18 to celebrate all things 'Greek' and take on the Tacoma Stars at 6:05pm from UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

Learn more and get your tickets at MilwaukeeWave.com OR at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Box Office one-hour prior to kick off.

