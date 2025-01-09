Comets Host Strykers for Golden Boot Showdown

January 9, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets News Release







All eyes will be glued to Silverstein Eye Centers Field on Friday night for a star-studded affair as last year's co-Golden Boot winners go head-to-head for the only time this season. Zach Reget and the Kansas City Comets (4-0-2) will play host to Marco Fabián and the Empire Strykers (3-3-0) inside Cable Dahmer Arena.

Reget and Fabián, MASL's co-Golden Boot winners in 2023-24 with 35 goals each, both averaged 2.2 points per game and were the league's most prolific shot-takers. The two stars are set to clash again this Friday under the national spotlight of CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Reget showcased his scoring prowess with 136 shots during his first full season with the Comets during the most productive season of his career. Fabián transitioned from a stellar outdoor career, where he won an Olympic Gold Medal and went to two World Cups with Mexico while playing for clubs in Liga MX, German Bundesliga and MLS. The Guadalajara, Mexico native unleashed 170 shots in his debut MASL season.

Reget has six goals this season but is looking to find his rhythm again after being held scoreless the past two games. The Kenosha, Wisconsin native is one of five Comets players selected to the 2025 MASL All-Star Game.

MASL peers selected Reget alongside Rian Marques, Chad Vandegriffe, and Nicolau Neto. Leo Acosta is the most recent Comet to book a flight to the Empire State after prevailing at the top of the forwards in the Fan Vote with 26% of votes.

Marques has been a huge breakout star for the Comets, scoring 17 points from 10 goals and seven assists. The 6-4 Brazilian target has scored in nine straight games since last season.

It is no surprise that Vandegriffe has anchored the Comets' league-leading defense with 3.8 goals against per game. With injuries hampering Neto, Phillip Ejimadu has taken his opportunities and leads the league with a 3.37 goals against average.

The Comets head into Friday's game with extra rest after last Sunday's match against Milwaukee was rescheduled to March 14. They last played on Dec. 31 when they defeated St. Louis 4-3 with a second-half shutout to clinch the I-70 Series.

As the Comets lead the MASL in attendance for a third consecutive season, they expect to get their opponents' best game as visiting players revel in the large crowds. That is what happened last time they hit the blue turf as they got shocked with a 5-4 overtime defeat against St. Louis.

Currently locked in a four-way tie at the top of the standings on 14 points, a point would thrust the Comets into the top two by night's end, but a regulation victory would guarantee a top-four spot through the weekend.

The Comets will be without Marcel Berry (lower leg; season-ending injury) while Erik Pereira (shoulder) is doubtful but Henry Ramirez (thigh) is probable.

The Comets defeated the Strykers in both meetings last season, including a 7-2 victory at home as Ramone Palmer and Lucas Sousa each scored twice. The Comets are 5-4 all-time against the Strykers organization, which includes the 2021 Ron Newman Cup Semifinals when the Southern California side eliminated the Comets inside Cable Dahmer Arena.

THE OPPONENT

The Strykers are looking much different in year two since rebranding. Onua Obasi was hired as the head coach shortly before this season and has taken this opportunity to stamp his footprints on the MASL.

After a 3-19-2 record under Paul Wright last season, Obasi has already matched last season's wins total in 18 fewer games. Empire's third win this season came last Sunday when they defeated Tacoma 4-3 as Fabián recorded his first hat trick this season, bringing his team-leading tally to nine goals in six games.

The seventh-place Strykers are looking to climb further up the table. They have won three of their last four and can continue to push their limits if they beat the Comets on Friday before a quick turnaround in Dallas on Saturday.

Empire has posted a 1-2-0 road record this season. Their sole road victory came against bottom-of-the-table Texas on Dec. 21 between away losses in Chihuahua and San Diego.

Comets faithful will be familiar with Robert Palmer, who spent eight seasons with the Comets over the past dozen years. Palmer is Empire's shot-blocking machine as MASL's all-time leader in blocks and reigning Defender of the Year.

Another offensive spark for the Strykers is Justin Stinson. The former St. Louis Ambush midfielder is now in his sixth season with Empire and was the team's second-leading scorer last season with 14 goals and 11 assists.

Following Friday, the Strykers have a quick turnaround as they visit the Dallas Sidekicks on Saturday evening. The Comets will prepare for a mid-week visit to San Diego on Jan. 15 before returning home to face Chihuahua on Jan. 25. Tickets for Friday's Golden Boot duel and the Ron Newman Cup Final rematch later this month are available at kccomets.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from January 9, 2025

Comets Host Strykers for Golden Boot Showdown - Kansas City Comets

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.