Sockers Head to Tacoma

January 9, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

San Diego Sockers News Release







The San Diego Sockers (4-1-0, 11 points, 5th place), presented by Kaiser Permanente, travel north to take on the Tacoma Stars (1-4-1, 4, 11th) at the accesso ShoWare Center on Friday, January 10 at 7:05pm in a matchup between longtime rivals. These two teams have already met twice this season, splitting the series with both teams defending their home turf. The clubs have gone in different directions since the opening day meeting in which the Stars won 5-4. San Diego has won four straight, all at home; while Tacoma has lost five consecutive matches.

KEY PLAYERS

San Diego Sockers:

Tavoy Morgan: Regained his scoring touch on Sunday with four goals against the Savage. Morgan is always a threat to score. He'll be looking to exploit any defensive lapses by the Stars.

Charlie Gonzalez: He has been a standout player for the Sockers since joining the team in 2022. He has consistently demonstrated his scoring ability and playmaking skills, contributing significantly to the team's success.

Boris Pardo: The veteran goalkeeper is a rock for San Diego and has been solid in goal this season. He'll need to be sharp to keep the Stars' potent offense at bay.

Tacoma Stars:

Nick Perera: A veteran leader and playmaker for the Stars, Perera is dangerous on set pieces and in open play. He again leads the team in scoring with 7-3=10.

Moises Gonzalez: The talented forward is second on the team in scoring with 7 points (6-1=7).

Chris Toth: Toth has been impressive in goal for Tacoma, making key saves to keep his team in games. He'll need another strong performance against the Sockers.

STRATEGIES

San Diego Sockers:

Control Tempo: Expect the Sockers to try to control possession and dictate the tempo.

Defensive Solidity: The Sockers will focus on maintaining a strong defensive line, minimizing space for Tacoma's attackers. Especially controlling the offensive firepower of Perera.

Counter-Attacks: Utilizing their speed on the break, the Sockers will look to exploit any gaps left by Tacoma's high press.

Tacoma Stars:

High Press: The Stars will aim to disrupt San Diego's build-up play by pressing high up the pitch.

Quick Transitions: Capitalizing on turnovers, Tacoma will look to transition quickly from defense to attack.

Set-Pieces: It will be important for Tacoma to be successful against the Sockers.

FORM

San Diego Sockers: The Sockers have a four-game winning streak after an opening night loss in Tacoma. San Diego is 4-0-0 at home with wins over Utica City, Tacoma, Empire, and Chihuahua.

Tacoma Stars: The Stars have dropped five in a row after their opening night win against San Diego. The worst loss came in Mexico in a 21-8 defeat to Chihuahua. Tacoma was resting players as they then traveled to meet Empire, a 4-3 loss on Sunday.

PREVIOUS 2024/25 MEETINGS

The Sockers edged the Stars 5-4 in their last meeting at Frontwave Arena on December 20. However, Tacoma took the first matchup of the season 5-4 in a thrilling season opener in Tacoma on December 7.

SOCKERS LAST TIME OUT // vs CHIHUAHUA, 6-4 WIN, JAN 5, 2025

Tavoy Morgan scored four goals in the first half, while Boris Pardo made seven saves to lead the San Diego Sockers (4-1-0, 11) to a key early season 6-4 win over the defending back-to-back champion and previously undefeated Chihuahua Savage (5-1-0, 14) before 3,171 at Frontwave Arena on Sunday night. San Diego improves to 4-0 in its new home venue.

STARS LAST TIME OUT // @ EMPIRE, 4-3 LOSS, JAN 5, 2025

The Tacoma Stars (1-3-1) finished off a rough weekend with a 4-3 loss to the Empire Strykers (3-3-0) at Toyota Arena Sunday night. For Tacoma, it was their fourth loss in a row following their opening-night win over San Diego. It was a battle throughout, but a fourth-quarter penalty kick by Marco Fabián to complete his hat trick sealed the win for Empire.

2023/24 TEAM REVIEW

San Diego Sockers: The San Diego Sockers had a strong 2023/24 season, finishing with an impressive record of 18 wins, 5 losses, and 1 overtime loss, securing 52 points and clinching the Western Division regular-season title. This performance highlighted their dominance in the league, continuing their legacy as one of the most successful teams in indoor soccer history.

Tacoma Stars: The Tacoma Stars had an impressive 2023/24 season in the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL). They finished with a record of 16 wins and 6 losses, including a 4-2 record in overtime games, earning them 46 points and a third-place finish in the Western Conference.

SAN DIEGO SOCKERS NOTEBOOK

X-MAN NAMED MASL GOALKEEPER OF THE WEEK

Xavier Snaer-Williams earned MASL Goalkeeper of the Week 5 honors with his 11 saves effort in a tight contest against the Empire Strykers. Holding the visitors to just three goals secured the win for the home team. It was his first start this season.

CERDA, COSTA & MORALES NAMED TO THE MASL ALL-STAR GAME ROSTER

Twenty-four players, including the Sockers Cesar Cerda, Gabriel Costa, and Luiz Morales were named to the MASL All-Star Game, which will be played in February in Utica, NY. Fans will vote for the next four players starting January 2. The Office of the Commissioner will select the final two players on January 13.

LET'S GO STREAKING - TEAM

Sockers have won 4 straight games...won 4 straight home games...lost 1 away game....scored 4+ goals in 5 consecutive games...scored 3+ goals in 5 consecutive games...allowed 3+ goals in 5 consecutive games...

LET'S GO STREAKING - INDIVIDUAL

Pardo has won 3 straight games...Snaer-Williams has won 1 game...

THREE DOT NOTES...

The Sockers are averaging 3,251 at Frontwave Arena (1,587 last year in their final season at Pechanga Arena) in their first four games...Snaer-Williams earned MASL GK of the Week honors for week 5...Bond, Gonzalez C, and Costa each have a GWG...Sebastian Mendez notched his first point as a Socker with an assist against Tacoma on 12/10...Former Sockers Emmanuel Aquirre, Gerardo Jurado, and Andy Reyes return to San Diego to face their old teammates...Travis Pittman, Eli Zamora, and Eddie Velez are the only rostered players not to suit up for a game...The crowd of 4,508 on 12/14/24 (home opener) was the largest ever to watch a sporting event at Frontwave Arena in its short history, including the USA vs Mexico soccer and the San Diego Clippers G League...The season-opening loss in Tacoma was the first since 1/29/21 at Kansas City...Sockers signed forward Omar Lahbiki to the team with a one-year contract on December 10 and he made his debut on 12/20 vs Tacoma...During the off-season. the Sockers acquired M Sebastian Mendez and F Luiz Morales from Texas...Returning to San Diego are F Taylor Bond (UCFC), M Travis Pittman (Free Agent), and D Ben Ramin (Milwaukee)...Other free agent signings include Spanish international M/F Keko Gontán and D Eli Zamora...Brandon Escoto is away from the team due to immigration issues..

