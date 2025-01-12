Wave Freeze out Outlaws Saturday Night in Texas.

January 12, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Milwaukee Wave News Release







Mesquite, Texas - A Texas snow storm and icy road conditions couldn't stop the Milwaukee Wave from freezing out the Texas Outlaws Saturday night in Mesquite, Texas. Alex Sanchez continued his hot start when he would give Milwaukee their first goal of the night, a low shot that beat Outlaws netminder Alexis Hernandez low to his left side, assisted by goalkeeper William Banahene.

Ricardo Carvalho added to Milwaukee's lead just a mere moments later at 4:48, when Alex Sanchez found the wide open Carvalho, whose sole role and shot with his left, beat Hernandez near post. Carvalho would add a second, when Mario Alvarez's long ball out of the back and through the middle, found Max Ferdinand at the point, who then layed off to Carvalho whose shot beat Hernandez once again low and to his left at 8:02.

Ian Bennett would register Milwaukee's 4th tally from a well orchestrated set piece from the corner. Initiated by Max Ferdinand, to Andre Hayne, a backheel to Huffman whose intended shot, found Bennett crashing the box at 11:44 of the first.

Mesquite would get one back however with 0:40 on the clock, when Suriel Arauz intercepted a pass along the boards, and took it upon himself to fire a shot past William Banehene.

An action packed 1st quarter would see Milwaukee score once more, when Tony walls would find Alex Sanchez, who beat his defender down the boards and fired high above the Outlaws keeper with :17 to bring the score to 5-1 in favor of the Wave.

Midway through the second quarter, saw Texas make a trip to the penalty box for a too many men infraction.

At 6:12, and with 0:07 remaining on the powerplay, Carvalho would get his 3rd of the evening with an unassisted tally.

A Robbie Williamson penalty for tripping would result in an outlaws powerplay at 9:49 of the second. With only :30 remaining in the powerplay and 4:00 on the clock, Billy O'Dwyer would finish an unassisted tally, beating the split Wave wall and Willy Banahene high, bringing the Outlaws back within 4.

Derek Huffman would restore the 5 goal advantage, when an arrant pass from goalkeeper Hernandez, found Breno Oliviera in the midfield, whose pass to Carvalho found Huffman in alone with the keeper, and his far post shot hit the woodwork and in, at 13:23 of the 2nd frame.

The third frame would see Milwaukee introduce goalkeeper Augie Rey for the injured William Banahene, who is expected to be okay, and then rattle off 4 consecutive goals with the first coming from Alex Sanchez at 4:11. Breno Oliviera would join his teammates on the scoresheet, when Max Ferdinand, found Breno whose powerful strike from the left side of the box, was tucked away far post brining Milwaukee's lead to 9-2.

Shawn Azcueta would get his first of 3 goals on the evening at 10:55 of the 3rd when Ricardo Carvalho intelligently used the boards to his advantage, and passed off the end boards to the streaking Azcueta whose header beat the keeper high to bring Milwaukee to 10 goals on the evening.

Robbie Williamson would score his first goal in a Milwaukee uniform at 11:35 when Ricardo Carvalho found Robbie low, whose turn beat the defender and the resulting shot found the far post for the 11-2 advantage.

Credit to the Outlaws for never giving up, they would get one just before the end of the 3rd, when at 14:26 Lucas Ramahlo (Steven Chavez) and again early in the 4th quarter, at 1:01, this one coming from Steven Chavez (Heritage Davies).

Azcueta's 2nd of the evening would come at 2:44 of the 4th. What looked like a drill executed in warmups, Azcueta found Huffman at the target position, where Huffman would lay off to Azcueta after executing an intelligent run to the center of the box, where he finished just above the sliding Outlaws keeper.

The Outlaws final goal of the night came at 7:34 on the powerplay, finished by Lucas Ramalho (Steven Chavez). The aforementioned, penalty was due to a Derek Huffman infraction of contact above the shoulder.

Alex Steinwascher would score Milwaukee's 13th goal of the evening at 09:18, when the Outlaws keeper attempted to call a timeout, but did not have the ball in a stationery position, and Alex was there for the tap in.

Azcueta would get his 3rd goal of the evening at 10:37, when Derek Huffman's pass found the open Azcueta who finished against the Outlaws 6th attacker.

A strong start and the knowledge that challenging for a top position in the league has Coach Oliviero very pleased with tonight's performance.

"Players know that we are challenging for top position in the league at the moment and did not want any let downs. They started strong and kept it going for 4 quarters!"

Final Score: Milwaukee Wave 14, Texas Outlaws 5.

The Milwaukee Wave return home Saturday, January 18 to celebrate all things 'Greek' and take on the Tacoma Stars at 6:05pm from UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

Learn more and get your tickets at MilwaukeeWave.com OR at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Box Office one-hour prior to kick off.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from January 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.