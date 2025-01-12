Texas Outlaws Throttled at Home by Wave

January 12, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Texas Outlaws dropped their 5th straight game, three in a row at the Mesquite Arena, as the Milwaukee Wave dominated the game with a 14-5 victory.

Alexis Hernandez was making his first start at home and surrendered an early goal at the 1:30 minute mark as the Wave started the game strong. The Wave, arriving late due to the severe weather in the Dallas area, seemed unaffected by the travel as they scored the next three goals before the Outlaws got on the scoreboard with a goal by Suriel Arauz at the 14:20 mark. However, the good feeling was short lived as the Wave answered 23 seconds later with a goal by Alex Sanchez. It's a trend that is far too common to the Outlaws who seem to have a letdown after scoring a goal.

The Outlaws settled down in the 2nd quarter allowing the Wave two more goals sandwiched by a Power Play goal by Billy O'Dwyer. Jessie Rivera replaced Alexis Hernandez in the Outlaws net in an attempt to slow down the goal scoring spree from the Wave.

3rd quarter saw the Wave score four more goals before Lucas Ramalho scored in the last minute of the quarter. Milwaukee was too experienced for this young Outlaws team to handle and their quick possession was evident throughout the contest.

Three more goals in the 4th quarter by the Wave secured its 6th win of the season bringing its record to 6 wins and 1 loss as they continue to hold on 2nd place in the Standings. The Outlaws fall to 0 wins and 5 losses as this young team continues to find a solution for the goals against average.

Alex Sanchez, Ricardo Carvalho, and Shawn Azcueta each achieved a hat trick led the way for the Wave while Augie Rey subbed in the injured William Banahene and only allowed three goals.

The Wave return home to host the Tacoma Stars on January 18th while the Texas Outlaws visit the San Diego Sockers on Friday, January 17th.

