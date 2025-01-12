Utica City Falls in Nailbiter with Baltimore

January 12, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Utica City FC News Release







Utica NY - In the third consecutive meeting between Utica City FC and the Baltimore Blast, fans at the Adirondack Bank Center were treated to an action-packed showdown. Despite a valiant comeback effort in the fourth quarter, UCFC fell just short, with the Blast claiming a 5-4 victory.

Utica City opened the scoring just 1:20 into the first quarter. Junior Pinal connected on a backdoor tap-in off a brilliant cross from Jose Tavares, giving UCFC an early 1-0 lead. Baltimore responded late in the quarter at 12:49, as Oumar Sylla, assisted by Chad Poarch, equalized to make it 1-1 at the end of the first.

The second quarter saw a big moment for Utica City. At 8:32, Tavares scored his first career goal, finishing a clever bank pass off the end wall from Pinal to put UCFC ahead 2-1. Utica maintained their edge through the rest of the half, heading into the break with a slim advantage.

The third quarter, however, belonged to Baltimore. At 2:33, Jesus Pacheco, assisted by Wellington Bramusse, tied the game at 2-2. Baltimore continued to pile on the pressure, with goals from Bruno Henrique (5:34), Poarch (6:57), and another from Pacheco (13:43). By the end of the quarter, Baltimore led 5-2, with Poarch involved in three of the goals.

Utica City rallied in the fourth quarter, dominating possession and launching a furious comeback. At 8:00, Gordy Gurson scored off a restart, with Vinicius Dantas threading the needle for a backdoor finish, cutting the deficit to 5-3. Less than a minute later, Pinal netted his second goal of the game off a stunning assist from Dantas, who used the wall to set up the airborne strike. Despite Utica's relentless efforts, the Blast held on for the 5-4 victory.

Utica City FC will look to bounce back on Saturday, January 25, when they take the field as the "Utica Riggies" for the first of two games embracing the alternate identity. Tickets are available at ucfctickets.com.

