Wausau Woodchucks Sign Illinois Pitcher for 2024 Season

Wausau, WI - Gabe Helder, a right-handed pitcher for the University of Illinois, has signed with the Wausau Woodchucks for the summer of 2024.

RHP - Gabe Helder | 6'3" | R/R | Sophomore | University of Illinois

The Lowell, Michigan native began his college career with Illinois in the spring of 2023. In his freshman year, Helder recorded 3 strikeouts in 2.1 innings of relief pitching. In his last outing, he retired all 5 batters that he faced in order.

Helder began his summer season with the Normal CornBelters in the Prospect League with a record of 1-0. He then signed with the Kokomo Jackrabbits for the remainder of the summer, making 5 appearances and striking out 5 batters.

The Wausau Woodchucks 2024 season kicks off on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27 at Athletic Park in Wausau. Half and full season tickets, along with ticket packages, group tickets and hospitality areas are on sale now. Single game tickets will go on sale later this spring.

