Green Bay Rockers Single Game Tickets on Sale Now

March 8, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - Single game tickets for the reigning Northwoods League Champion Green Bay Rockers are on sale now! Opening Day at Capital Credit Union Park is Tuesday, May 28th at 6:35pm against the Wausau Woodchucks.

2024 Single game ticket pricing is as follows:

Home Plate Box (between the dugouts behind home plate)-$18

Drink Rails (rows 7 & 8 chair and stool seating with drink rail)-$18

Dugout Box (directly above the first and third base dugouts)-$15

Outfield Box (outside of the dugouts along the first and third baselines)-$12

Broadway by Bergstrom Backyard Berm (left field grass area providing a perfect spot to sprawl out and enjoy Spring Training style on the comfort of a blanket)-$10

Active military personnel and veterans (with a valid military ID)-$5

Accessible spaces and companion seating is available.

Children 5 and under are always free at the ballpark if they don't require a seat, no matter what area you are enjoying.

Fans can now purchase tickets with all-inclusive amenities as well. The TDS Club is a $50 ticket that includes access to the indoor and outdoor space, a wristband with three tabs to be used for beer, wine, or cocktails, in addition to a premium all-you-can-eat food assortment available through the end of the 5th inning. The second all-inclusive area available on a single game basis is the Bud Light Party Patio. Bud Light Party Patio tickets include an all-you-can eat ballpark buffet through the 5th inning and all-you-can-drink craft and domestic beer through the 7th inning. These tickets are available for $35, and a discounted $30 ticket on Thursdays for Thirsty Thursday's promotion, presented by Bud Light.

Fans may purchase tickets to any of the 36 Rockers home games via three different outlets:

By visiting the SMA Construction Ticket Office at Capital Credit Union Park at 2231 Holmgren Way. The office is open Monday through Friday, 8:30am-5pm and on game days through the 3rd inning.

Via phone by calling 920-497-7225. You will be given three delivery options if utilizing this method. The Rockers can mail your tickets to you for an extra charge, can place your tickets at Will Call to be picked up by you at the stadium any time prior to the game you are attending, or they can be e-mailed to you digitally.

By logging onto greenbayrockers.com and placing your order online. There is a service fee for ordering online and your tickets can be printed at home, mailed, or placed at Will Call at the stadium for pick-up.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from March 8, 2024

Green Bay Rockers Single Game Tickets on Sale Now - Green Bay Rockers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.