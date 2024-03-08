Royal Oak Leprechauns Present the St. Patricks Day Parade

March 8, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Royal Oak Leprechauns News Release







The Royal Oak Leprechauns are the presenting sponsors for the Royal Oak St. Patrick's Day Parade that will be held on Saturday, March 16, beginning at noon in downtown Royal Oak.

Royal Oak Leprechaun General Manager Mark Sackett understands the importance of the parade.

"We felt like this was a natural fit with our organization," Sackett explained. "We are partnering with local businesses and non-profits to promote the parade, St. Patrick's Day, and the Royal Oak Leprechauns."

What: St. Patrick's Day Parade in collaboration with the Royal Oak Leprechauns.

Who: City of Royal and Royal Oak Leprechauns summer collegiate baseball team, which is in the Northwoods League.

When: Saturday, March 16, 2024, at 12 p.m.

Where: The parade starts at Royal Oak Middle School. It'll travel south on Washington Ave., then westbound on West 7th Street.

Why: To celebrate the luck of St. Patrick's Day magic in the well-loved city of Royal Oak. In addition to covering an up-and-coming family-friendly collegiate baseball team, the Royal Oak Leprechauns, whose president is New York Yankees infielder D.J. LeMahieu.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from March 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.