Two Wagner Seahawks to Join Rockers this Summer

March 8, 2024







Ashwaubenon, Wis.- The Rockers will welcome two more Wagner College upperclassmen to the roster this summer. Joining returning first baseman Mateo Matthews from the 2023 Championship team will be outfielder Lukas Torres and left-handed reliever Jake Toporek. Last year, the Seahawks finished the season 32-24, making it to the finals of the NEC tournament.

"We've been fortunate to have had some good players and people from Craig Noto's program for many years running now," said Rockers general manager John Fanta. "Having worked side-by-side with Craig when he was a field manager in this League, he understands the type of commitment needed and the makeup required of the players he sends here. We look forward to Lukas, Jake, and Mateo making an impact on the team this summer and in the community."

Lukas Torres - OF - Wagner College- 5'9"/184 - RS JR

After missing the entire 2023 spring season due to injury, Torres is back in action this year in the leadoff spot for Wagner. Through 11 games he has started every time out for the Seahawks. The New Jersey native is currently hitting .245 through his first 45 at bats while leading the team in hits and ranking second in RBIs early in the season. He is no stranger to summer collegiate baseball as he appeared in 41 games for the Johnstown Mill Rats in 2022 and batted .323 with 20 RBIs, 12 stolen bases and .477 on-base percentage, walking 35 times while striking out 21.

Jake Toporek - LHP - Wagner College- 6'2"/185 - JR

Originally from Dana Point, California, Toporek is currently beginning his third season on Staten Island with Wagner. The southpaw has made 5 relief appearances this season, including action against top programs such as North Carolina and Texas A&M. He did not appear in any action a season ago due to injury but saw action in 24.2 innings with 18 strikeouts his freshman season.

