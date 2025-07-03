Wausau Suffers First Shutout in Team History against Madison, 8-0
July 3, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)
Wausau Ignite News Release
Wausau, WI - The Ignite were shut out for the first time in franchise history on Thursday in an 8-0 loss to the Madison Night Mares at home.
Madison pounced early in the first with an inside-the-park home run from Emma Kavanagh that made it 2-0. The Night Mares would go up 5-0 by the top of the second, and proceed to go scoreless the next four frames. In the seventh, they would tack on three more runs on an Ava Carroll RBI double and then a two-run homer from Kavanagh.
Riley Stiles (Lake Forest) pitched five-straight scoreless and hitless innings in her relief appearance before the seventh. She ended the night letting up just three hits and three runs across six innings.
Wausau begins a six-game road trip on Friday, where they will take on Madison again in a Fourth of July showdown before heading to La Crosse for a doubleheader and then to Minot for a four-game series. First pitch on Friday is expected for 6:05 pm CT.
