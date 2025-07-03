Habaneros Split Doubleheader

July 3, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Mankato Habaneros News Release







Habaneros defeat Nightmares 12-7.

Emma Lee (Trine University) gets things started for the Habaneros with a leadoff single. Skylinn Pogue (Pittsburgh) would drive her in with an RBI Single. 1-0 Habaneros.

Maddie Wihlm (North Dakota State) starts in the circle for the Habaneros. She allows one hit, but no damage after that. 1-0 Habaneros going into the top of the 2nd.

Habaneros would follow with a 1,2,3 inning. 1-0 Habaneros.

One more hit from the Nightmares, but no runs once again. 1-0 Habaneros going into the top of the 3rd.

Emma Lee leads the Habaneros off with a single and Gabby Mike (Liberty University) would follow suite with a Single; her first as a Habanero. Sailor Hall would get one run across with a Sac Bunt to give the Habaneros a 2 run lead. Alexis Michon (Trine University) would deliver with a bases loaded 2-run RBI Single. Marleigh Louvar (St. Thomas) would tack on another 2-run RBI Double to make it 6-0 Habaneros in the 3rd.

Wihlm would walk the bases loaded and looking at some extreme damage from the Nightmares. Sami Potvin (Iowa State) comes into pitch for the Habaneros. Another walk and the Nightmares get their first run of the game. A SAC Fly would tack on another run for the Nightmares. 6-3 Habaneros.

Habaneros would tack one 2 more in the top of the 4th. Skylinn Pogue would deliver with a RBI Single and a WildPitch scores a Habanero runner. Alexis Michon would tack on her second grand slam of the year to blow this game open. 11-3 Habaneros.

The Nightmares showed a lot of team grit and never quit they put up 2 runs in the bottom of the 6th and 2 more runs in the bottom of the 7th on 4 hits. This was not enough and the Nightmares fell short.







