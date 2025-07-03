Tough Loss for Habaneros

July 3, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

(Mankato Habaneros) Mankato Habaneros pitcher Gabby Mike(Mankato Habaneros)

Steam defeated Habaneros 1-0.

Gabby Mike (Liberty University) starts in the circle for the Habaneros. Mike allowed one hit in the first inning and struck out 2. 0-0

Tatum Dunlavy (Concordia University-St. Paul) starts in the circle for the Steam. Gabby, Mike, and Indigo Fish get one with singles for the Habaneros. Unable to produce any runs out of it. 0-0

Mike pitches a 1,2,3 inning for the Habaneros in the top of the 2nd. 0-0.

Morgan Honeycutt (St.Cloud State University) gets a single with 2 outs. Another walk, but the Habaneros are still shut out by Dunlavy. 0-0.

Two Singles to leadoff the inning for the Steam. No problem for Gabby Mike and she continues her shut out, as we find ourselves in a pitchers duel in Mankato. 0-0.

Another shut out inning for Dunlavy as we are still knotted at 0 a piece.

Steam leadoff with a single curtesy of Avary Makarewicz. The Steam get some more traffic on the bases and get the first run of the ballgame across with a sac bunt. 1-0 Steam.

Alexis Michon leads off the bottom of the 4th with a ground rule double. Honeycutt reaches on a walk, but the Habaneros cant get anything going after the early success. 1-0 Steam.

Gabby Mike still cruising along, but not without help from her defense. An impressive 9-2 putout connection Morgan Honeycutt to Skylinn Pogue to keep the deficit at 1 for the Habaneros. 1-0 Steam.

Habaneros offense looking very bleek tonight as I dont think theyve had a runner at third base yet. Tatum Dunlay is rolling. 1-0 Steam going into top 6.

Gabby Mike wont back down either 6 complete from her first home pitching performance for the Habaneros this year. 1-0 Steam.

Habaneros unable to produce again. Headed to the top of the 7th. 1-0 Steam.

Gabby Mike complete 7 innings of work with an impressive outing. The Habaneros still have work to do in the bottom of the 7th if they want to find the win column. Gabby Mike is also 4-4 at the plate. Talk about putting the team on your back.

