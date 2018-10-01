Watertown Wolves Host Season Ticket Holder Party

October 1, 2018 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Watertown Wolves News Release





The Watertown Wolves have the best fans in the Federal Hockey Leagueand we want to celebrate our most loyal! All 2018-19 Season Ticket holders are invited to our EXCLUSIVE party taking place at Maggie's OntheRiver on Thursday, October 25!

Come get your season tickets (final payments will be taken for those who have made a down payment and full payments will be accepted for new ticket holders), choose your reserved seats, mingle with the team and stay for a drink as we prepare to kick off the new season and defend the title of Commissioner's Cup Champions!

Bring the whole family and even get a picture with Blizzard! There is no cost to attend this private party if you are a season ticket holder OR purchasing your season ticket on site.

