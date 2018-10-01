Alex Basey Returns to the Deer

Danville, IL - Basey a native of Oshawa, Ontario, Canada returns to the Danville Dashers for his second year in the FHL. The 6-foot defenseman broke in the FHL in his rookie campaign with the Watertown Wolves, appearing in 3 games before being traded to the Dashers.

Basey played in 23 games for Danville recording 2 points and a -14 rating, while racking up 82 penalty minutes.

Before coming to the FHL Basey played in the GMHL (Greater Metro Hockey League) from 2012-2017. During his time in the GMHL, he played for 6 different teams (Toronto Canada Moose, Bradford Rattlers, Bobcayheon Bucks, Rama Aces, Oshawa Riverkings, Colborne Chiefs, London Lakers and North York Rangers.) Alex played in 127 games, scoring 14 goals, adding 69 assists for 83 points and had point per game average of 0.65.

Come out and watch Alex and the rest of the Dashers as they kick off the 2018-2019 season at the David S. Palmer Arena on October 26th, against the Elmira Enforcers. For season tickets call 217-213-8939 or email us at info@danvilledashers.com.

