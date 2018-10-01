Harrison Starts New Adventure in Denmark

October 1, 2018 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Danville Dashers News Release





Danville, IL - Andrew Harrison played in parts of four seasons with the Dashers finishing with 80 goals, 71 assists and 151 points with the Dashers. Andrew is the son of former Dashers head coach and 2017 Commissioners Cup Champion Steve Harrison.

Harrison signed with the Jutland Vikings of the Denmark2 in the offseason. Andrew is already making his mark in Europe tallying three points with one goal in two assists in the team's first three games of the season. With those three points he is tied for the team lead in goals, assists and points in the early part of the season.

"I'm really enjoying Denmark so far." Said Harrison "It's been great getting to see a new country and learn about a different culture."

The 31-year-old, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada native is making his first trip to Europe and is happy to be playing with the Vikings. "The organization, staff, and coaches have been really welcoming and the team is a great group of guys." Harrison said about the Vikings "I'm looking forward to the rest of the season and having lots of personal and team success."

The Vikings are back in action on Oct 3rd as they take on Vojens. You can follow the team on twitter @jutlandvikings or on Facebook; Facebook.com/JutlandVikings.

The Dashers open their season on Oct 26th against the Elmira Enforcers at the David S. Palmer Arena at 7:05 PM. Season tickets are on sale now by calling the office at 217-213-8939 or by emailing us at info@danviledashers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Hockey League message board...





Federal Hockey League Stories from October 1, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.