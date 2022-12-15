Watertown Wolves Hire Stephen Esau as New Head Coach

The Watertown Wolves are thrilled to announce the hiring of Stephen Esau as the team's new Head Coach for the rest of the 22-23 season. Entering his first season with the Wolves Stephen brings over 26 years of knowledge of coaching, scouting, and recruiting experience. He recently was the Assistant Coach with Texas Brahams of the NA3HL.

Stephen grew up in Pittsburgh and playing career began in Western Pennsylvania with the Pittsburgh Stars before breaking into the Professional hockey with the Las Vegas Aces PSHL. When his playing career ended, He focused his passion for the game to being a coach, scouting, recruiting.

"We are excited to have Stephen as our new head coach. I got a good feeling about him when we had the phone interview. He provided a lot of insight and feedback about our past games and what he thought about the roster we currently have. He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the Wolves." He brings a strong work ethic and drive to succeed to our team. Curtis Mosely President/GM.

Coach Esau said that he has been described as a player's coach he is fair, but also very firm. He coaches with passion and love to his teams. Stephen said that he coaches with different styles of hockey so that his team can play any type of game the opponent wants to throw at them. He likes his team to play heavy, hard and fast. The most important quality of his style of coaching is that he is very genuine and like to inspire others to do more than they thought was possible in and out of the rink.

