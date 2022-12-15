FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

MISSISSIPPI SEA WOLVES vs PORT HURON PROWLERS

at BATON ROUGE, LA

Prowlers Double Up Sea Wolves 10-5

by Nick Rosech

Baton Rouge, LA.-The Mississippi Sea Wolves were downed 10-5 in their second neutral site game in Baton Rouge on Thursday evening 10-5 by the Port Huron Prowlers. The game featured an impressive 6,568 fans at the Raising Cane's River Center.

The first goal of the night was Tim Payne's first in a Sea Wolves jersey at 8:21 of the opening period. The Prowlers forwards then moved full swing with three unanswered from Evan Foley (10:08), Larri Vartiainen (16:33) and Alex Johnson (17:45).

Johnson would add another to his name 3:02 into the second period for a 4-1 Port Huron advantage. The Sea Wolves made it a one-goal game thanks to Matt Caranci and Michael Haskins, but the Prowlers carried a 6-3 advantage into the locker room with Adam Heinzl and Austin Fetterly lighting the lamp.

Port Huron showed that they can score in bunches with third period goals off the sticks of Liam Freeborn, Foley and Dalton Jay who capitalized twice. Dakota Ulmer and Trevor Finch provided the final goals for the Sea Wolves.

Mississippi goaltender and former Prowler Ian Wallace played all 60 minutes in net, turning away 28 shots. Port Huron netminder Wyatt Hoflin posted 30 saves in his victory.

The Sea Wolves will look for redemption against the Prowlers tomorrow, December 16 at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. Puck drop is listed at 7:05pm in Biloxi.

PROWLERS HANG 10 ON SEA WOLVES IN BATON ROUGE

by Will Wiegelman

Baton Rouge, LA.-The Port Huron Prowlers trounced the Mississippi Sea Wolves 10-5 in a neutral site game at Raising Cane's River Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Dec. 15. The game also featured four fights with three coming in the third period.

The first period began innocently enough with Timothy Payne opening the scoring just over eight minutes in on a shot from the point. It was the third time in three meetings the Sea Wolves have scored first against the Prowlers. Port Huron had an answer, however.

Evan Foley tied things up with his eighth of the year just past the midway mark of the period. Larri Vartiainen backhanded home a goal to give the Prowlers the lead later in the frame. Alex Johnson one-timed a power-play goal to give Port Huron a 3-1 lead heading into the locker room.

Johnson scored again early in the second but Mississippi showed some fight. Matt Caranci and Michael Haskins scored 35 seconds apart to pull their team within one. The Prowlers pulled away again before the period expired with goals from Adam Heinzl and Austin Fetterly. Lucas Helland and Bryan Parsons dropped the gloves as well during the frame. It was 6-3 as the game headed to the third.

Liam Freeborn extended the Port Huron lead to four just 58 seconds into the final period. Just past five minutes in, Dustin Henning dropped the gloves with Haskins in a fight that resulted in Henning going to the penalty box and Haskins to the dressing room for repairs. A few minutes later, Sam Williams took exception to Helland working over Frank Schumacher in the corner and started another fight.

The Sea Wolves got some life with a goal from former Prowler Dakota Ulmer and an own goal as Parsons tried to control a puck in the crease. That made it a 7-5 game before Port Huron pulled away for good. Dalton Jay scored two of the last three and Foley had the other as the Prowlers scored a season-high 10 goals. Johnson and Marvin Powell squared off for the third fight of the final period as well.

Freeborn and Vartiainen finished with a goal and two assists each. Jay, Foley and Johnson each lit the lamp twice. They were among the eight Prowlers that finished with multi-point games. Wyatt Hoflin made 30 saves in net.

Ulmer led the Sea Wolves with three points while Caranci had two. Another former Prowler, Ian Wallace, was between the pipes and made 28 stops. This is the third time this season Mississippi has given up double-digit goals.

The second of three matchups this week between these teams comes Dec. 16 in Biloxi with puck drop scheduled for 8:05 P.M. eastern.

