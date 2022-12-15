Prowlers Double-Up Sea Wolves 10-5

Baton Rouge, LA -The (3-13-2) Mississippi Sea Wolves were downed 10-5 in their second neutral site game in Baton Rouge on Thursday evening 10-5 by the (9-7-3) Port Huron Prowlers. The game featured an impressive 6,568 fans at the Raising Cane's River Center.

The first goal of the night was Tim Payne's first in a Sea Wolves jersey at 8:21 of the opening period. The Prowlers forwards then moved full swing with three unanswered from Evan Foley (10:08), Larri Vartiainen (16:33) and Alex Johnson (17:45).

Johnson would add another to his name 3:02 into the second period for a 4-1 Port Huron advantage. The Sea Wolves made it a one-goal game thanks to Matt Caranci and Michael Haskins, but the Prowlers carried a 6-3 advantage into the locker room with Adam Heinzl and Austin Fetterly lighting the lamp.

Port Huron showed that they can score in bunches with third period goals off the sticks of Liam Freeborn, Foley and Dalton Jay who capitalized twice. Dakota Ulmer and Trevor Finch provided the final goals for the Sea Wolves.

Mississippi goaltender and former Prowler Ian Wallace played all 60 minutes in net, turning away 28 shots. Port Huron netminder Wyatt Hoflin posted 30 saves in his victory.

The Sea Wolves will look for redemption against the Prowlers tomorrow, December 16 at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. Puck drop is listed at 7:05pm in Biloxi.

