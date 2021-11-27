Watertown Routs Columbus 9-0 to Sweep Weekend

Watertown, NY - The Watertown Wolves extended their winning streak to five in impressive fashion as they defeated the Columbus River Dragons 9-0 on Saturday night.

All of Watertown's damage was done in the first two periods of play with the first goal coming just 2:28 into the contest. Brandon Day got his first of the season on a miscue between Jared Rutledge and Edgars Ozolinsh in front of the net that allowed Day to tap it home and make it 1-0. Later on the power play Rocco DiCostanzo took advantage of some chaos in the slot after Rutledge made a few saves to roof one and make it 2-0 Watertown at the break.

At the end of the first and into the second period the River Dragons had a 5-on-3 advantage for over a minute but could not find a way past Breandan Colgan who was lights out in goal for a second straight night. As the period rolled on the momentum began to shift more toward Watertown and after a Alex Jmaeff goal at around the halfway mark to make it 3-0, the levies broke for Columbus.

Justin MacDonald (13:51 mark), Cole McKechney (15:27), Justin LaPorte (16:08), MacDonald again (16:53), Michael Mann (17:15) and Lane King (19:19) all found the back of the net in the second period. That's 6 goals in a span of 5:28 and at its most absurd 4 goals in 1:48. In the middle of that goal spree Bailey MacBurnie came in to the game in relief but it did not matter who was in net as the Watertown sticks were blazing hot.

The third period did not see as much chippiness as expected and Columbus ended up outshooting Watertown because of their efforts in the third. Despite that Colgan stood tall as he had been doing all game and Watertown saw out the clock for a 9-0 victory and the weekend sweep.

Breandan Colgan gets his first shutout of the year with a 40 save effort and Jared Rutledge took the loss with 17 saves on 23 shots. Bailey MacBurnie in relief saved seven out of 10.

Columbus now looks ahead to a 3-in-3 set against the Port Huron Prowlers that starts in Biloxi, Mississippi on Thursday, the first of three neutral site games at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. Friday and Saturday's games are in Columbus at the Civic Center.

Three Stars of the Game

Breandan Colgan

Justin MacDonald

Alex Jmaeff

