Hat Tricks Look to Bounce Back

November 27, 2021 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Danbury Hat Tricks (5-3-1, 15 pts) will look to salvage a two-game set in Carolina on Saturday night against the Carolina Thunderbirds (5-5-0, 14 pts).

In Friday night's contest, Danbury scratched its way back from a 2-0 deficit early on, but the momentum did not last long.

Gordy Bonnel's three points were not enough as the Thunderbirds outscored the Hat Tricks 4-1 in the final 39 minutes of the game.

"We need to have a better start tonight," said head coach Dave MacIsaac. "Chasing games make it a lot harder on us."

The Hat Tricks sit in third place entering play on Saturday, while Carolina's three points on Friday have lifted the Thunderbirds into the mix, just one point behind the Hat Tricks.

Puck-drop is at 6:05 from Winston-Salem, North Carolina and the game can be seen on the Thunderbirds YouTube channel.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 27, 2021

Hat Tricks Look to Bounce Back - Danbury Hat Tricks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.