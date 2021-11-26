Watertown Extends Win Streak To 4 With 4-2 Win On Friday

ï»¿Watertown, NY - The Columbus River Dragons and Watertown Wolves matched up on Friday night for a heavyweight tilt at the Municipal Ice Arena, and the home team came away with all three points, winning 4-2.

Columbus got on the board first with a Jake Grade shot from the right point that found twine past Wolves netminder Breandan Colgan who appeared to be screened on the play. Grade's second of the year made it 1-0 River Dragons.

That lead wouldn't last long as the first power play opportunity of the night went Watertown's way and they took advantage with a Troy Taylor shot through traffic that beat Bailey MacBurnie glove side for his first of the season and a 1-1 game at the break.

In the second period, Colin Chmelka tallied his 7th of the year on a great passing play aided by Johnny Bonta. That goal would be enough to keep the lead through the middle frame as both offenses went cold in the second. The first period featured 29 shots between the two teams, the second period only featured 15.

Watertown would extend their lead early in the third with their captain Justin MacDonald finding a loose puck in the high slot and ripping it top corner to give Watertown some added insurance 52 seconds into the period. That insurance would be needed when Austin Daae won a faceoff for himself and sent one to he middle for Hunter Bersani to tap in with about three minutes left in the game.

Despite a late push from Columbus, the Wolves defense held stout and an empty netter from Ryan Devine from inside his own zone gave the game its final scoreline of 4-2.

Breandan Colgan picks up the win tonight with 22 saves on 24 shots, Bailey MacBurnie suffers the loss with 37 saves on 40 shots he faced.

The same two teams go at it tomorrow night in the River Dragons final appearance at the Watertown Municipal Ice Arena this season. Pregame on the River Dragons Broadcast Network begins at 7:00 for a 7:30 puck drop.

Three Stars of the Game

Justin MacDonald

Breandan Colgan

Jake Grade

