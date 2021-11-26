Hat Tricks Drop Offensive Affair in Carolina

November 26, 2021 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Danbury Hat Tricks (5-3-1, 15 pts) continued their road trip with a 6-3 loss to the Carolina Thunderbirds (5-5-0, 14 pts) on Friday night.

Danbury didn't have the start it hoped for on Friday, when the Hat Tricks found themselves down 2-0 with six minutes left in the first period.

However, the Hat Tricks responded strongly after that point, scoring two-consecutive goals from Cory Anderson and Gordy Bonnel to tie the game just 25 seconds into the second period.

From that point on, the Hat Tricks were outscored 4-1. Danbury was outshot 43-38 in the contest and were unable to overcome the Thunderbirds' attack.

Bonnel was a bright spot for the Hat Tricks, recording a multi-goal game and a three-point night.

The Hat Tricks' forward now has five goals and nine points this season.

Jonny Ruiz extended his streak of recording a point in every game this season with an assist on Bonnel's first tally. Ruiz has 13 points in eight games for Danbury.

Danbury is back in action tomorrow, finishing the two-game set with Carolina at 6:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.