Binghamton Takes Down Delaware in a Thriller

November 26, 2021 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Delaware Thunder News Release







Harrington De: The Binghamton Black Bears and The Delaware Thunder met again at the Thunderdome with the rivalry heating up! The action was fast-paced all night long, and it started early with the Thunder scoring just 3:57 on the power-play. Joe Brennan got to the front of the net and Brandon Luchessi had a great feed to put the Thunder up 1-0 in front of their home crowd. The answer from Sam Holeczy came just three minutes later on a great feed from Brett Maracle. The goalie play from Trevor Babin and Harley White was phenomenal in the first. Babin stopped 18 of 19 and White stopped 12 of 13.

The second period started with the goalies showing off and continuing their clinic. We found a goal just over the mid-way point in the second with Justin Natress scoring his first goal in his first game. The quick-strike Binghamton offense struck right back with Holeczy again. With Delaware up a man late in the second Nikita Ivashkin stole a pass at the blue line and sniped over the glove of Babin with .1 seconds left in the period. Binghamton led 3-2 after two.

The third period was a wild one! Delaware tied the game early in the third with Artem Alekin scoring against his old team. A back and forth third period ended up with Binghamton killing over two minutes of five on three-time and then scoring a shorthanded goal to take the lead and ice the game. Kyle Stevens added an empty-net goal to make it 5-3. These two teams meet again tomorrow for Military Appreciation Night!

