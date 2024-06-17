Waterloo Rides Big Seventh to Beat Rochester

June 17, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rochester Honkers News Release







After back-to-back victories, the Honkers fell in Waterloo on Sunday 6-2.

The Bocks got the scoring started in the first inning off an RBI groundout from Marcus Heusohn. Despite this, Rochester's starter, JuJu Thompson, logged four solid innings of two-run ball. He only allowed one hit and struck out four.

Mattie Thomas provided the Honkers' answer in the top of the third with an RBI single.

Down 2-1 in the seventh, Augusto Mungarrieta drove in Nico Defazio with a single. That was his 16th RBI of the season, which ranks 12th in the Northwoods.

The Bucks scored four times in their half of the seventh, which ultimately pushed them on top for good.

The Honkers are off tomorrow. They will be back at Mayo Field on Tuesday night to play Duluth.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.