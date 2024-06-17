Growlers' Arms Dominate Again, Split Series On Shut Out Of Pit Spitters

Kalamazoo, Mich. - In its final game before a Great Lakes-wide off-day, the Kalamazoo Growlers (11-8) shut out the Traverse City Pit Spitters (10-10) on Sunday afternoon 5-0.

Once again, the Growlers were led by its starting pitching. Back on the mound for the third time this season, Michigan grad student Eamon Horwedel put together his 12th quality start since the beginning of last year. After giving up a leadoff base hit to JT Sokolove, Horwedel would not allow another knock across his six scoreless innings, striking out seven in the process.

His 21st career win puts him now unofficially as the Northwoods League record-holder for wins in a career, beating former Waterloo Buck Jim Magrane's 20 from 1997-99. While holding down 21 wins in a Growlers uniform, the Northwoods League does not recognize his three wins from the 2020 season, leaving Horwedel three more wins away from officially taking over as the league's record holder.

Offensively, K-Zoo showed out early against Traverse City starter Jayden Dentler. In the second inning, the Growlers forced Dentler over 30 pitches bringing home a pair on four singles and a walk. While making it 2-0, the Growlers also stranded the bases loaded to end the inning and would also leave them loaded in the third.

In the fourth, following Gabe Springer's one-out double, Brodey Acres would attempt a sac bunt pushing it right back to Dentler. An errant throw to first later and K-Zoo went up by three.

Brock Leitgeb starred going 4-5 with four different singles including an RBI infield base hit in the sixth. Another heavy bat landed with Jeremy Comer who skied his first home run of the season for a solo blast in the seventh.

Up five, the Growlers' bullpen held down the fort. After an inning of scoreless work from Andrew Jergins, Bryce Brassfield closed out the eighth and ninth with a pair of strikeouts.

The Growlers are now firmly in second place in the Great Lakes East with Rockford 2.5 games ahead in the top spot. K-Zoo will have the day off tomorrow before 37 straight games across the next 34 days.

