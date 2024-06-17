Leprechauns Host In State Rivals Traverse City and Kalamazoo in Five Game Home Stand

Royal Oak, MI - Five games are on tap at Memorial Park - #TheLuckyCorner this week. The Traverse City Pit Spitters come to town for their inaugural Royal Oak road trip. A Tuesday night, Wednesday Double-Header and Thursday tilt with the Leprechauns will be followed by the Kalamazoo Growlers making their debut at #TheLuckyCorner on Friday night. All night games are 6:35 p.m. and the day game first pitch is 1:05 p.m.

The Tuesday night Pit Spitters matchup will be streamed on ESPN+ - the first of the season for the Leprechauns. Download the Northwoods App to watch all home and away games (non-ESPN+ games) or download the Northwoods app on your Roku TV. https://northwoodsleague.com/watch-nwl.

Tuesday Night, #TheLuckyCorner hosts Princess and Pirate Night at Memorial Park. Those in appropriate costumes will get in free for the Pit Spitter matchup. There will be Face painting by @taylored_eventsllc, food and drink specials as well. The Our Credit Union Kid Zone behind leftfield will be filled with bounce houses and special kid themed fun.

The Leprechauns are 20 games into their 76 game schedule and sit at .500 with a 10-10 record but are coming home with a two-game road sweep of the Green Bay Rockers. Leprechaun pitching has picked up and stands in fourth place in the league in strikeouts with 193 and third least home runs allowed with four. Alejandro Espinoza has been on fire on the mound leading the league in strikeouts with 31 and innings pitched with 26. Offensively, the Leprechauns are fourth in the league in runs with 151 and have four players hitting over .300 - Parker Picot .341, Evan Bottone, Ryan McKay .325 and Brock Olmstead .320.

In the Great Lakes East Standings, the Leprechauns are four games back of division leader Rockford Rivets at 14-6. The Kalamazoo Growlers are in second place at 11-8 while the Battle Creek Battle Jacks and Kenosha Kingfish are tied at 11-9 overall. The Leps are tied with the Traverse City Pit Spitters at 10-10 while the Kokomo Jackrabbits sit at the bottom at 3-16. The Wausau Woodchucks lead the Great Lakes West division with a 17-3 record followed by the Madison Mallards at 14-5. For complete league standings go to, https://northwoodsleague.com/baseball/standings.

