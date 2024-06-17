Madison Mallards' Offense Explodes Again for Sixth Straight Win

Fond du Lac, WI - The Madison Mallards defeated the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 16-4 to extend their winning streak to six games.

It was another huge day on offense for the Mallards. They took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on an RBI single by Korbyn Dickerson (Louisville), and extended the lead to 2-0 in the second inning on a solo home run by Shai Robinson (Illinois State).

Madison turned up the heat in the third inning on Dock Spiders starting pitcher Clay Kennedy (McNeese State). The Mallards scored three more runs in the inning to extend the lead to 5-0, and then some power came in the fourth inning.

Blake Guerin (Iowa) and Liam Moreno (St. Cloud State) each homered in the fourth to extend the lead to 8-0. Guerin ended the day with two home runs, four total hits, and six runs driven in.

The Mallards scored six runs in the sixth inning to put the game out of reach, and even with the Dock Spiders tallying four runs, it wasn't nearly enough to put a dent in the Madison advantage.

Drew Deremer (Iowa) had a great day on the mound for the Mallards. He tossed five scoreless innings and did not issue a walk. He lowered his season ERA to 1.54.

Deremer earned the win on the mound for the Mallards, while Kennedy was charged with the loss for Fond du Lac.

The Mallards have two days off before hosting the Minnesota Mud Puppies at Warner Park on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

