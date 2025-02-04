Waterloo Black Hawks Weekly Preview

February 4, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







A Rivalry and a Rarity

This weekend, the Black Hawks will face the Dubuque Fighting Saints for the sixth time this season. Then the Youngstown Phantoms visit Waterloo for the first time in nearly a year. Friday's game in Dubuque (7:05 p.m.) pits the Hawks against the Eastern Conference leaders. The Fighting Saints have won all five games versus Waterloo, although four of them were settled by overtimes or shootouts. The exception came during the most recent contest, a 5-4 decision on New Year's Eve. Saturday, the Hawks come home to host Youngstown (6:05 p.m) for the only time this season. The Phantoms are the last team Waterloo has not met in 2024/25.

Townsend Now on Top

Forward Teddy Townsend produced eight points (four goals, four assists) in three games last week, tying him as the USHL's most productive offensive player for the weekend. While churning out three multipoint games, the Minnesota recruit also became Waterloo's leading scorer in 2024/25. Townsend has 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists). His next point will equal the 31 (13 goals, 18 assists) he contributed in 57 games last season. The 19-year-old has tallied two points or more on eight occasions this winter.

Mallgrave Moves Up

Defenseman Teddy Mallgrave improved his plus/minus differential from +16 to +23 last week. That places him in a fifth-place tie across the United States Hockey League. The New Jersey native has been a "plus" player 15 times this season, while finishing with a "minus" just twice. For good measure, Mallgrave delivered his sixth goal of the year last Thursday in Sioux Falls. That's currently the most by a Waterloo defenseman.

Getting Even (Strength Goals)

During the last four Black Hawks games, Waterloo has scored 23 times. Eighteen of those goals have come during five-on-five situations, with another as the Hawks and Green Bay Gamblers skated four-on-four. Waterloo also scored a shorthanded goal in Green Bay, meaning the Hawks' recent offensive showcase has included just three power play goals. None of the recent scoring has been into an empty net.

Recent Games

The Black Hawks earned three wins and gained two spots in the Western Conference standings last week. Thursday at Sioux Falls, Brendan McMorrow and Teddy Townsend each scored twice; the 8-3 Waterloo victory is the team's highest-scoring night of the season. Home on Friday versus Des Moines, first period goals by defensemen Michael Phelan and Brady Peddle started the Hawks towards a 5-1 result. The next night in Des Moines, Townsend scored two more; additional tallies by Matthew Lansing and Reid Morich yielded a 4-2 victory. It's the first time Waterloo has won three games in three days since last March 22nd to 24th.

For complete box scores from previous Black Hawks games, visit ushl.com.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.