Force Announce Trade with Youngstown

February 4, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

FARGO, ND - The Fargo Force have announced a trade with the Youngstown Phantoms ahead of the trade deadline coming up on Thursday, February 6th. The Force have acquired 2006 born forward Kuzma Voronin & 2008 born forward, Andrei Molgachyov as well as a pair of draft picks in exchange for Peter Cisar, Malachi McKinnon and draft picks.

Kuzma Voronin is a 5'11", 175lb forward from Yaroslavl, Russia. He is experienced in the USHL having played 91 games with the Youngstown Phantoms where he tallied 20G & 22A for 42 total points. So far this season he has 6 goals, 10 assists & a +7 +/- rating in 33 games played. Kuzma spent his youth hockey career with the New Jersey Rockets where he scored 61 goals & 75 assists for 136 total points in 73 games during his 16U season. He was listed on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list for the 2025 NHL Draft and following his junior hockey career Kuzma is committed to play D1 College Hockey at the University of Maine.

"We are excited to add Kuzma to our lineup. He will add speed to our left side that will certainly be noticeable. He is a talented forward that will fit in nicely with the fast paced style we want to play. He also has a tremendous work ethic and a responsibility to his game that will help our overall team game.?"

Molgachyov, a 16-year-old forward from Magnitogorsk, Russia, is currently playing with the Little Caesars 16U AAA team where he has 60 goals and 51 assists for 111 points in 48 games played playing alongside linemate and Force draft pick Ilya Kolmakov who has 112 points. Molgachyov was selected by the Youngstown Phantoms with the 116th overall pick in Phase I of the 2024 USHL Draft.

"Andrei has separated himself as one of the best 16 year old talents in U16 hockey this season playing for Little Caesars. He is a top offensive threat for his age, as well as having a solid overall game being compared to Patrice Bergeron. His Hockey IQ and ability to create are unique for his age and he has shown an incredible ability to finish as well. We are very excited to attain the rights of such a high quality talent and hope to see him in a Force jersey as soon as the completion of his season this year."

"Peter was a great player for the Force during his time with us. From the start of last year he had an impact on our lineup and will forever be a part of that great 23-24 Team. It has been a fun journey watching him develop over the past season and a half and wish him nothing but the best of luck moving forward in his career with Youngstown and beyond to college. As well wishing Malachi McKinnon the best of luck as he finishes his season in the BCHL and beyond."

