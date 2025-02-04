Phantoms Add Butkovskiy from Jukurit HC

February 4, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Youngstown Phantoms News Release







YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - The Youngstown Phantoms have announced the acquisition of forward Matvey Butkovskiy from Jukurit HC in Finland.

Butkovskiy, a 2006-birth year left-shot from Mikkeli, Finland, comes to the Phantoms after playing in 33 games for Jukurit J20, where he scored 11 goals and 20 assists for 31 points. Butkovskiy has also played for Jukurit's top professional club, which participates in the Liiga, widely known as one of the top leagues in the world.

"We are excited to bring Matti to Youngstown as he is a player that fits a specific need for us as a big, skilled left shot forward with a high hockey acumen," said Phantoms Co-GM Jason Deskins. "He brings versatility on both sides of the puck to the game and is a proven junior hockey scorer with a big frame. He is a welcomed addition to the organization."

Butkovskiy will make his Phantoms debut this weekend as the team travels to Des Moines and Waterloo to take on the Buccaneers and Blackhawks this Friday, Feb. 7 and Saturday, Feb. 8. The Phantoms return to the Covelli Centre to start an eight-game homestand on Feb. 21 against Muskegon. Get your Youngstown Phantoms tickets to see these future STARS by calling (330) 747-PUCK!

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2025

Phantoms Add Butkovskiy from Jukurit HC - Youngstown Phantoms

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.