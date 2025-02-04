Phantoms Acquire Cisar in Swap with Fargo

February 4, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Youngstown Phantoms News Release









Forward Peter Cisar with the Fargo Force

(Youngstown Phantoms, Credit: Marissa Shiock/@framesbymarissa/Fargo Force) Forward Peter Cisar with the Fargo Force(Youngstown Phantoms, Credit: Marissa Shiock/@framesbymarissa/Fargo Force)

YOUNGSTOWN, OHIO - The Youngstown Phantoms have announced the acquisition of forward Peter Cisar, affiliate player Malachi McKinnon, a 2025 Phase II 5th-round draft pick, and a 2025 Phase I 6th-round draft pick from the Fargo Force in exchange for forward Kuzma Voronin, affiliate player Andrei Molgachev, a 2025 Phase I 9th-round draft pick, and a 2025 Phase II 2nd-round draft pick.

Cisar, a 2005-born Northern Michigan commit from Bratislava, Slovakia, comes to the Phantoms after playing in 32 games for the Force this season, putting up 27 points (9 goals and 18 assists) and a +7 rating. Cisar also played in Fargo in the 2023-24 season, scoring 21 points (7 goals and 14 assists) in 53 games while capturing the USHL Clark Cup Championship.

"We are excited to bring Peter to Youngstown as he is a player that brings skill, smarts, passion, and heaviness to our team," said Phantoms Co-GM Jason Deskins. "He is a proven scorer in the league, and we feel he is going to acclimate quickly on both sides of the puck while giving us some needed physicality, which our fans will love. We couldn't be happier to have him join the organization."

McKinnon, a 2007-born Maine commit from Forest Lake, Minnesota, started the year in Fargo before moving to Sherwood Park of the British Columbia Hockey League. McKinnon has put up 17 goals and 17 assists for 34 points in 28 games with the Crusaders, placing him 5th on the squad in points, but 3rd in points per game.

"Malachi was a very important part of this trade for us," stressed Deskins. "His brain, stick, and ability to make others around him better is something we wanted to bring into the organization. We also learned that he is a very well-liked teammate and someone that you want in your locker room if you want to win championships. We are thrilled to have him in our program as it's hard to find kids with his talent and character."

Cisar is expected to make his Phantoms debut this weekend as the team travels to Des Moines and Waterloo to take on the Buccaneers and Black Hawks on Feb. 7 and Feb. 8. The Phantoms return to the Covelli Centre on Feb. 21 to start an eight-game homestand. Get your Youngstown Phantoms tickets to see these future stars by calling (330) 747-PUCK!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.