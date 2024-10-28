Waterloo Black Hawks Weekly Preview

October 28, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Back at It for Three

The Black Hawks look ahead to their second three-game week of the season, opening with a Tuesday night 6:05 p.m. home game against the Dubuque Fighting Saints at Young Arena. On October 5th, Dubuque edged Waterloo 4-3 in overtime at ImOn Arena during a back-and-forth game where both teams held a third period lead. The Hawks are also home this Friday against the Sioux Falls Stampede at 7:05 p.m. Waterloo and Sioux Falls have not met since February 23rd last season; the Hawks prevailed 2-1 in overtime that night. Each team won two head-to-head meetings last winter. Then Saturday, Waterloo plays on the road against the Des Moines Buccaneers at 6 p.m. The Hawks will seek to avenge last Friday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Bucs.

Midweek Games

Since Matt Smaby became the Black Hawks' head coach in 2021, Waterloo has played more weeknight (Monday through Thursday) games against the Dubuque Fighting Saints than any other opponent. Tuesday's matchup will be the fifth such contest. Dubuque has won three of the prior meetings, with the exception coming on February 2, 2023 when Waterloo picked up a 7-3 road win. Overall, the Hawks are 6-7-2 on regular season weeknights since the beginning of the 2021/22 season.

Shorthanded Double

Jackson Nevers and Sam Huck each scored shorthanded goals during the third period against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders Saturday. Prior to that, Waterloo had not produced a shorthanded goal this season. Now the Hawks are one of seven USHL teams with two or more in 2024/25. The last time Waterloo had multiple shorthanded goals on the same night was March 24, 2018. During a 6-3 win against the Sioux City Musketeers, Joe Cassetti, Jack Drury, and Garrett Wait each bagged one.

Early Shutouts

Daniel Moor claimed his first USHL shutout with 31 saves last Saturday. The 4-0 victory matched the score from Waterloo's season-opening win against the Chicago Steel when Calvin Vachon made 33 stops. Waterloo now has two shutouts in the first dozen games. That hasn't happened since the fall of 2019 when the Hawks posted shutouts on October 12th (1-0 versus Tri-City) and October 25th (5-0 versus Green Bay) for two "goose eggs" in their first seven games.

Recent Games

The Hawks recovered from three separate one-goal deficits last Friday. Waterloo forced overtime against the Des Moines Buccaneers before falling 4-3 in a shootout. The next night against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, the Hawks jumped ahead early and continued to build on the lead for a 4-0 win.

