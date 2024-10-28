Walker Selects Miami University

October 28, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - Waterloo Black Hawks forward Bradley Walker has announced his college commitment to play Division I hockey for the Miami University RedHawks.

Walker is in his first season skating for Waterloo. Last winter, he played for the El Paso Rhinos of the North American Hockey League. His choice of Miami for college makes him the second current Black Hawk with plans to attend the southwestern Ohio institution and one of 25 players on Waterloo's list of commitments.

During his USHL debut, Walker scored a goal in the Black Hawks' 4-0 win against the Chicago Steel September 21st. He added assists in consecutive games on October 18th and 25th, giving him three points so far this season. Across nine appearances, the Orono, Minnesota, native is -1 with 11 shots on goal.

With the Rhinos, Walker was responsible for 10 goals and 17 assists in 2023/24. He scored three game-winning goals in 59 appearances. That initial foray into junior hockey prepared the now-19-year-old to earn a spot on Waterloo's roster as an undrafted tryout camp participant.

Walker joins defenseman Michael Phelan as the second current Black Hawk committed to Miami. The RedHawks' 2024/25 roster also includes former Waterloo forward John Waldron, who is a junior.

The Black Hawks return to action on Tuesday night against the Dubuque Fighting Saints. Tickets are free for kids 12 and under, presented by the Courtyard by Marriott. The opening faceoff is set for 6:05 p.m. at Young Arena.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from October 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.